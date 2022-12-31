Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $29.64. 640,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,554. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,581,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,650 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,024,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Open Text by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,758 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

