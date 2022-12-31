OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Position Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx accounts for 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of OptimizeRx worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 128,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 93,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

OPRX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 133,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $64.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OptimizeRx

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

