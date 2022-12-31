Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

About Origin Agritech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

