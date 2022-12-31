OriginTrail Market Cap Hits $57.80 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $57.80 million and $1.21 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00462322 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.26 or 0.02973904 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.98 or 0.29583881 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.