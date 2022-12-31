Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00004130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $336.97 million and $7.40 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

