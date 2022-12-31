Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.16 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00004161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $340.08 million and $7.16 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00462033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.02923612 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.33 or 0.29565368 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.