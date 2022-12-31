Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Össur hf. Price Performance

OSSFF stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Össur hf. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

About Össur hf.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

