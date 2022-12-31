Oxen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $183,560.23 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $183,560.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,584.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00422943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00891772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00095151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00586528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00250660 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,319,651 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.