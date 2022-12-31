Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Stock Performance

Pacific Ventures Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 4,542,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,028,672. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc provides investment services, which concentrate on consumer products in the food, beverage, and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

