Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart Sells 19,142 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20.

Parkland Price Performance

PKI traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.71. 225,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.05. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.