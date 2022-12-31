PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $844,782.65

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. PARSIQ has a market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $844,782.65 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

