Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.03 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

