PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PepGen by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 218,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,289. PepGen has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepGen will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PepGen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.