Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head to Head Review

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.07 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -21.78 SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. SHF has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 491.55%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats SHF on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

