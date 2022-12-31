Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 714,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Perion Network Price Performance
NASDAQ:PERI remained flat at $25.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 203,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,379. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
