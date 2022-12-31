Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,652. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading

