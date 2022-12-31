Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for about 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Veracyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Veracyte by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,659. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 536,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

