Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of MDxHealth worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 9,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. MDxHealth SA has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth SA will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

