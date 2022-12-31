Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Sharps Technology worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ STSS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 18,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.62.
Sharps Technology Profile
