Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,338. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

