Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 228.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($265.96) to €220.00 ($234.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($272.34) to €277.00 ($294.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.5 %

PDRDF opened at 197.51 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of 164.11 and a 12 month high of 246.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of 189.04 and a 200 day moving average of 185.79.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.