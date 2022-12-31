Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Hits $1,826.85 on Major Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $208.74 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for $1,826.85 or 0.11028487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

