Philcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $165,255.29 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00462161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.68 or 0.02935270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,903.45 or 0.29573604 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.