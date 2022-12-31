Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $101.21 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

