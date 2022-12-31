Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Phunware Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 908,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Insider Activity at Phunware

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Phunware had a negative net margin of 320.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.33%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski sold 115,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $110,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski sold 115,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $110,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 27,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $85,051.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,423 shares of company stock valued at $232,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

