Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

ALL traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.60. 706,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

