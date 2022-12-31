Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 680,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.