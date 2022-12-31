Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 8.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. 4,000,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,483. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

