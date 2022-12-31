Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Piraeus Financial stock remained flat at $1.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.88.
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.
