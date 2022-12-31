Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,322.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.18 and a 200-day moving average of $320.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

