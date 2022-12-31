Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

