Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.25

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as high as C$13.77. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 24,900 shares traded.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.89 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.06%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

