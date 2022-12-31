Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $61.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97.

