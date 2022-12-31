Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,085,000 after acquiring an additional 63,320 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $402.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

