Platform Technology Partners Has $294,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.10.

