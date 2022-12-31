Platform Technology Partners Has $319,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

