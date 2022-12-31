Platform Technology Partners Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 122,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 889.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

