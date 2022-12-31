Pocket Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $773,613.99 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $773,613.99 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461704 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.27 or 0.02992035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.35 or 0.29544355 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

