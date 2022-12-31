Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Reaches $6.68 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $6.68 billion and approximately $125.16 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002663 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00462866 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.02947216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.71 or 0.29618699 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.