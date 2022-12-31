Polymath Price Down 10% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10% against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $132.47 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00423426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002181 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13923273 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,544,706.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

