PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 2,311,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,287.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNTFF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Friday. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

Get PostNL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNTFF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on PostNL from €4.20 ($4.47) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. ING Group lowered PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Stories

