Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 561,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Potash America Price Performance

PTAM remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 356,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,763. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Potash America alerts:

About Potash America

(Get Rating)

Read More

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.