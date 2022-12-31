Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 561,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Potash America Price Performance
PTAM remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 356,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,763. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Potash America
