PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $339,485.70 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $339,485.70 and $119.38 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00423844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00031200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

