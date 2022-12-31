PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after buying an additional 153,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

