Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 715,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,215. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
