Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 715,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,215. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

