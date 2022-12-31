ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Position Boosted by Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.41% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 643,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,137. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

