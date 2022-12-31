Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 43,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

About Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

