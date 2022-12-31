Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 43,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
