PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

