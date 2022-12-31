Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PWR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWR opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 766,240.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 168,573 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

