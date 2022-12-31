Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0001

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $56,000.10 and $181,015.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00227248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,936.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.